Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd.

Miller Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Miller Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Miller Industries to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.24.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $178.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Miller Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Miller Industries will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

