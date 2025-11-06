Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Buys 14,925 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,410,000 after buying an additional 5,886,364 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Finally, MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 210,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.66. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1888 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

