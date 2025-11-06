Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as high as C$0.26. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 20,500 shares trading hands.

Microbix Biosystems Stock Down 2.0%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$35.07 million, a P/E ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.61, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile

Microbix develops proprietary biological technology solutions for human health and well-being, with about 90 skilled employees and sales growing from a base of over $1 million per month. It makes a wide range of critical biological materials for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

