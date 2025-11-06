Michael Moehn Sells 6,500 Shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Stock

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $659,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,183,821.12. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ameren Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $101.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameren Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.70 and a 1 year high of $106.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.41.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,582,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,417,351,000 after buying an additional 1,268,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,404,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,851,821,000 after buying an additional 1,355,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,717,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,423,000 after buying an additional 297,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,242,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after buying an additional 192,808 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,223,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,673,000 after buying an additional 179,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. KeyCorp upped their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Ameren to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEE

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.