Michael Moehn Sells 6,500 Shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Stock

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $659,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,183,821.12. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Ameren Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $101.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameren Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.70 and a 1 year high of $106.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.41.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,582,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,417,351,000 after buying an additional 1,268,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,404,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,851,821,000 after buying an additional 1,355,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,717,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,423,000 after buying an additional 297,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,242,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after buying an additional 192,808 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,223,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,673,000 after buying an additional 179,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. KeyCorp upped their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Ameren to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
