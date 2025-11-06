Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Rosenblatt Securities Analyst Says

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Miami International from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Miami International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Miami International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Miami International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Miami International in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of Miami International stock opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.72. Miami International has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $46.04.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Miami International news, Director Murray Stahl purchased 34,470 shares of Miami International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,367.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,557,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,540,875.90. This trade represents a 0.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 34,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,618 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Miami International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Miami International in the third quarter valued at $881,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Miami International during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,083,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Miami International during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,065,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Miami International in the 3rd quarter worth $17,684,000.

We are a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial marketplaces across multiple asset classes and geographies. Our MIAX Exchanges, MIAX Futures and BSX marketplaces are enabled by our in-house built, proprietary technology. We believe the speed and performance of our proprietary technology coupled with our fully integrated, award-winning customer service, sets us apart from our competitors.

