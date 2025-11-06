Medicus Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:MDCX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Medicus Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDCX. Zacks Research raised shares of Medicus Pharma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Medicus Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Medicus Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Medicus Pharma Stock Up 4.5%

Medicus Pharma stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Medicus Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.72.

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Medicus Pharma will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medicus Pharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medicus Pharma by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000.

About Medicus Pharma

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

