MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Shares Down 7.3% – Time to Sell?

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.08 and last traded at GBX 21.50. 7,590,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 377% from the average session volume of 1,590,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.20.

MAST Energy Developments Stock Down 6.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of £6.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 76.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.34.

MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported GBX (6.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

MAST Energy Developments Company Profile

Mast Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and operation of flexible power plants for the generation and sale of electricity in the UK.

