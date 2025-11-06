Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Has $421,000 Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,422,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,321,000 after buying an additional 336,185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 936,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,150,000 after buying an additional 75,873 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 643,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,991,000 after buying an additional 18,662 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 455,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,977,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after acquiring an additional 40,655 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $125.16 on Thursday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.79 and a 52 week high of $127.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

