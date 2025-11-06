Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.9% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $594,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $205,495,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,823.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 68,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 64,772 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Melius started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research raised their price target on Tesla from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and eleven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.08.

TSLA stock opened at $462.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $417.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.68. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 308.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

