Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 6,338 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $921,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 95,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC now owns 158,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

