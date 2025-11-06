Macquarie Begins Coverage on GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

Equities researchers at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of GDS from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GDS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of GDS to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of GDS from $47.60 to $50.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.93.

Get GDS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GDS

GDS Trading Up 3.5%

Institutional Trading of GDS

Shares of GDS opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. GDS has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in GDS by 83,700.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GDS in the first quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in GDS by 2,390.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GDS in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in GDS in the first quarter worth $26,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GDS

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.