Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Unloaded Sen. Shelley Moore Capito

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia) recently sold shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). In a filing disclosed on November 04th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lowe’s Companies stock on October 21st.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 10/29/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 10/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 10/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 10/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 10/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 10/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 10/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 10/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 9/18/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 9/18/2025.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $234.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $280.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.76.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,773,624,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $681,215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2,984.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,339,000 after buying an additional 1,971,996 shares in the last quarter. Tableaux LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $282,884,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22,167.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $229,041,000 after buying an additional 1,027,683 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.59.

About Senator Capito

Shelley Moore Capito (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from West Virginia. She assumed office on January 3, 2015. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Capito (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent West Virginia. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Capito was first elected to the Senate in 2014, becoming the first female U.S. Senator in the state’s history. Prior to serving in the Senate, Capito was a member of the West Virginia House of Representatives from 1997 to 2001 and a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015. At the start of the 116th Congress, Capito was a member of the U.S. Senate committees on Appropriations, Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Environment and Public Works, and Rules and Administration. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Capito is a more moderate right of center Republican Party vote. As a result, she may break with the Republican Party line more than her fellow members. Capito earned her bachelor’s degree from Duke University. After earning her M.Ed. from the University of Virginia, Capito was a college counselor and then director of an educational information center. She was the only Republican in the West Virginia congressional delegation until the 2010 elections and is the first Republican woman elected to Congress from West Virginia. Capito is a former chairwoman of the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues, as well as a member of the Congressional Arts Caucus. After an explosion responsible for the death of 29 coal workers, Capito founded the Congressional Coal Caucus. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Capito served in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

