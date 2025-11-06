Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by OneAscent Family Office LLC

OneAscent Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. OneAscent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.5% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 24,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 238,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,849,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.59.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $234.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.76. The stock has a market cap of $131.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

