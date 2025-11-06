LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Raised to Outperform at William Blair

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

NASDAQ LZ opened at $10.18 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, insider Nicole Miller sold 25,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $272,166.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 960,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,546.24. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 27,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $302,421.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,676,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,558,035.82. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 109,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,100 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,236,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,839,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,186,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166,385 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,585,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,797,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after purchasing an additional 731,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

