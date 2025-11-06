Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna Lund Sells 5,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Deanna Lund sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $451,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 303,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,359,069.64. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $77.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $112.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 774.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The company had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.