Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wedbush Analyst Says

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KROS opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.86 million, a PE ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.93. Keros Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.06%.The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keros Therapeutics

In other Keros Therapeutics news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc sold 5,389,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $95,659,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 sold 4,787,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $84,975,125.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 36,360 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 205,022 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

