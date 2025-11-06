Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Announces Earnings Results

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($1.00), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.18%.

Kemper Stock Down 3.4%

Kemper stock opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kemper has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $73.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kemper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMPR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Institutional Trading of Kemper

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Kemper by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the second quarter worth $295,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Articles

