Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. $KYN Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 805,374 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund comprises about 0.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,677,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,346,000 after acquiring an additional 23,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,241,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,059,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 212,871 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,066,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after buying an additional 608,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 508.4% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 343,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 286,756 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Austin Colby Parker bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,654.06. This trade represents a 37.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President James C. Baker purchased 25,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 836,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,199,688. This represents a 3.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 38,550 shares of company stock valued at $470,660.

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $11.47 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

