JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Sold by OneAscent Family Office LLC

OneAscent Family Office LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,084 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $842,655,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,430 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,888,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,480,000 after acquiring an additional 342,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.59 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 109.98 and a beta of 0.01.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.