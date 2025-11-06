JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF $JMEE Shares Purchased by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 369.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

NYSEARCA:JMEE opened at $63.40 on Thursday. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $66.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.09.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

