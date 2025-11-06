John Jenkins Sells 25,021 Shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) EVP John Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $6,198,452.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,300.19. This represents a 54.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of TEL opened at $248.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $250.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.34 and its 200 day moving average is $190.42.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $269,723,000 after purchasing an additional 565,857 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,983,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 110,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

