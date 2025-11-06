iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Purchased by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $25,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $208.40 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $211.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Overview

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

