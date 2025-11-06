iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV Holdings Raised by Able Wealth Management LLC

Able Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 11.8% of Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 139.1% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 120,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70,161 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 180.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 162,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after buying an additional 104,788 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 261,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,865,000 after buying an additional 22,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 69.3% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.17 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.3705 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

