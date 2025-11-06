iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV Shares Bought by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 8,146.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,559 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 508.6% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 29,796 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 398.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. XY Planning Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $384.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $273.60 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $377.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.81.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

