iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 6400652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 805.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,588,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.