Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Purchases $346,600.00 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Desch purchased 20,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $346,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,127,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,531,239.27. The trade was a 1.81% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25. Iridium Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $34.45.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $226.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRDM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 23.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 128.3% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 385,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 216,517 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 147.0% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 184.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

