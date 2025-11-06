International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.9% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 239,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $306.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.03. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.07 and a 52-week high of $319.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $286.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 80.38%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

