Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

INTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price target on shares of Intapp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of INTA opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -109.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.70. Intapp has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $77.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $139.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.190 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $347,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,598,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,322,761.50. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,922.25. This trade represents a 21.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 101,169 shares of company stock worth $4,292,798 in the last 90 days. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Intapp by 27.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 218.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP boosted its position in Intapp by 6.9% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

