Insider Selling: Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Sells $1,926,206.92 in Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $1,926,206.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 10.1%

STX stock opened at $275.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.44. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $283.94. The firm has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 297.87% and a net margin of 17.92%.The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,187,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,607,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $197,027,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $193,500,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,468.1% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Fox Advisors upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Seagate Technology

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.