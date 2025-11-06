Insider Selling: Amphenol (NYSE:APH) VP Sells $16,940,400.00 in Stock

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) VP David Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $16,940,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,625. The trade was a 90.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $138.72 on Thursday. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.00 and a 200 day moving average of $105.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

