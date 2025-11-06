Insider Buying: Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Director Purchases $91,260.00 in Stock

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Carleone purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $91,260.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,501.64. The trade was a 4.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sensient Technologies Stock Up 5.3%

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $96.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.25. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $66.14 and a one year high of $121.54.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.45 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 132.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $985,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 3,508.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 26,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 88.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

