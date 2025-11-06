Insider Buying: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) CEO Acquires $377,910.00 in Stock

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,144.50. This represents a 118.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, October 31st, Joseph Wm Foran bought 1,342 shares of Matador Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $52,740.60.

On Friday, September 12th, Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.35. Matador Resources Company has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $64.04.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The energy company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $939.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.22 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Matador Resources by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

