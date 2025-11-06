Insider Buying: First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Director Buys $15,270.00 in Stock

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) Director Todd Brice purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $15,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,875. The trade was a 8.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

FCF stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.86. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $135.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.30 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 20.00%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.13%.

FCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. DA Davidson cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 576,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 26.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 52.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

