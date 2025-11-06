Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Zacks Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The company traded as low as $71.82 and last traded at $73.65, with a volume of 209864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.58.

IOSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innospec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Innospec alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOSP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innospec

Innospec Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 56.8% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 45,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 19.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Innospec by 4.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Innospec during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average is $83.45. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 94.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Innospec had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 237.0%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.38%.

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.