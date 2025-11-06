Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Head-To-Head Review

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Indra Sistemas and BlackSky Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Indra Sistemas alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indra Sistemas 0 2 0 3 3.20 BlackSky Technology 1 0 5 0 2.67

BlackSky Technology has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.47%. Given BlackSky Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than Indra Sistemas.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indra Sistemas 7.65% 29.73% 7.78% BlackSky Technology -82.04% -52.27% -18.12%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Indra Sistemas and BlackSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Indra Sistemas has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.2% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Indra Sistemas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Indra Sistemas and BlackSky Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indra Sistemas $5.24 billion 1.94 $300.33 million $1.22 23.53 BlackSky Technology $102.09 million 6.16 -$57.22 million ($3.36) -5.28

Indra Sistemas has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology. BlackSky Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Indra Sistemas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Indra Sistemas beats BlackSky Technology on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indra Sistemas

(Get Free Report)

Indra Sistemas, S.A. operates as a technology and consulting company for aerospace, defense, and mobility business worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Defence, Air Traffic, Mobility, and Minsait. It offers Mova Consulting for planing and designing transport infrastructures; Mova Collect for ticketing, tolling, and back office applications; Mova Traffic for building traffic management and control solutions; Mova Protect for protection of businesses and people; Mova Experience; Mova Comms for connecting the transportation ecosystem with personalized communication solutions; Mova Care that provides infrastructure operation and maintenance, technology operation and maintenance, and transportation services operation and maintenance; and In-Mova Space, a technological mobility and infrastructure management platform. The company also provides Indra Air Automation; Indra Air Communication; Indra Air Navigation; Indra Air Surveillance; Indra Air Drones; Indra Air Information; and Indra Air Services for air traffic applications. In addition, the company offers defence and security solutions, including Platforms, defence systems, security, cyberdefence, space technologies applied to military operations, military and civilian training solutions, and logistics and maintenance services; and other technological solutions for public administration, industry and consumption, financial services, energy, and telco and media sectors. Indra Sistemas, S.A. was founded in 1921 and is based in Alcobendas, Spain.

About BlackSky Technology

(Get Free Report)

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Spectra software platform processes a range of observations from its satellite constellation and various external data sources, including imaging, radar and radio frequency satellites, environmental sensors, asset tracking sensors, Internet-of-Things (IoT) connected devices, internet-enabled narrative sources, and a variety of geotemporal data feeds. It offers a range of services related to object, change and anomaly detection, site monitoring, and enhanced analytics, which helps to detect key pattern of life changes in critical locations, including strategic locations and infrastructure comprising ports, airports, and construction sites; retail activity; commodities stockpiles; and other sites that contain critical commodities and supply chain inventory. In addition, the company develops and delivers satellites and payload systems; and provides professional and engineering services. Its products and services are used in national security, supply chain intelligence, crisis management, critical infrastructure monitoring, economic intelligence, and other applications. BlackSky Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.