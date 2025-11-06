Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $24.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of Hut 8 stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. Hut 8 has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.45 and a beta of 4.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. Hut 8 had a net margin of 115.39% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Analysts forecast that Hut 8 will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean Joseph Glennan sold 6,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $133,865.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $139,056.55. This trade represents a 49.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Flinn sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $225,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,951.05. This trade represents a 46.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,060 shares of company stock valued at $399,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Hut 8 during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Hut 8 during the first quarter worth about $3,042,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hut 8 by 51.7% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Hut 8 by 181.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,287,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 829,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hut 8 by 7.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

