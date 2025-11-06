Huntington National Bank Sells 4,142 Shares of Energy Transfer LP $ET

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 111.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on Energy Transfer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

