Huntington National Bank Sells 1,086 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $287.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $308.12.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $318.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

