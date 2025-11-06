Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Lowered to Hold Rating by Craig Hallum

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s previous close.

HDSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of HDSN stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.91. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $22,046,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 63.3% during the second quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 102.9% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,111,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 563,899 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $4,569,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,072,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 204,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

