Horan Securities Inc. Invests $225,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CWB stock opened at $92.83 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $94.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.90.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.