Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS Stock Holdings Decreased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,586 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 2.2%

HIMS stock opened at $43.75 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.20.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $598.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hims & Hers Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $132,113.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 158,493 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,499.30. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 291,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,976,321.75. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 712,271 shares of company stock worth $37,631,985 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.