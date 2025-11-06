Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Shares Down 12.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) dropped 12.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,531 and last traded at GBX 1,557. Approximately 4,047,980 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 1,304,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,771.

HIK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,560 to GBX 2,510 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,600 to GBX 2,500 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,100 to GBX 2,850 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,615.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,740.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,898.69. The company has a market cap of £3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Laura Balan Balan bought 3,500 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,821 per share, with a total value of £63,735. Also, insider Mazen Darwazah acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,603 per share, with a total value of £224,420. Corporate insiders own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

