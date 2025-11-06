Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Stock Price Up 15.9% – Here’s What Happened

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 15.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 179.63 and last traded at GBX 179.63. Approximately 10,341,993 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 2,992,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.
Several analysts have issued reports on HTWS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Helios Towers from GBX 255 to GBX 245 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 target price on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Helios Towers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 210.
Helios Towers is a leading independent telecommunications infrastructure company, having established one of the most extensive tower portfolios across Africa and the Middle East. It builds, owns and operates telecom passive infrastructure, providing services to mobile network operators.
Helios Towers owns and operates telecommunication tower sites in Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Madagascar, Malawi and Oman.
Helios Towers pioneered the model in Africa of buying towers that were held by single operators and providing services utilising the tower infrastructure to the seller and other operators.
