Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Invests $3.89 Million in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,000. Flutter Entertainment makes up about 3.0% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLUT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 196.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,994,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,016 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $289,627,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $210,940,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 2,312.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 844,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,178,000 after purchasing an additional 809,838 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 376.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 855,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,304,000 after purchasing an additional 675,949 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Daniel Mark Taylor sold 15,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.80, for a total transaction of $4,352,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,724,547.20. This represents a 47.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.42, for a total transaction of $617,591.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,341,064.48. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $6,759,745 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.47.

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $216.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.87 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1-year low of $196.88 and a 1-year high of $313.68.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $245.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

