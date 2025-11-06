Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Buys 1,500 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. lululemon athletica makes up 0.8% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, October 17th. Dbs Bank dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $165.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research cut lululemon athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.42.

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Stock Up 4.3%

LULU opened at $167.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.96 and a 200-day moving average of $223.59. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

