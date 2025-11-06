Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Acquires 212,000 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 1,927.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for 5.9% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 31,275 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 821,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,663,000 after purchasing an additional 310,981 shares during the period. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.66.

