Head-To-Head Review: Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK) & Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

Kinetik and Flotek Industries are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kinetik and Flotek Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $1.48 billion 4.09 $244.23 million $0.74 50.59 Flotek Industries $214.21 million 2.35 $10.50 million $0.44 38.32

Volatility and Risk

Kinetik has higher revenue and earnings than Flotek Industries. Flotek Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinetik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Kinetik has a beta of 3.07, meaning that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flotek Industries has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Flotek Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Kinetik shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Flotek Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kinetik and Flotek Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 8.21% -6.16% 1.95% Flotek Industries 6.59% 17.67% 10.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kinetik and Flotek Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 5 7 0 2.58 Flotek Industries 0 1 3 1 3.00

Kinetik currently has a consensus target price of $51.20, indicating a potential upside of 36.75%. Flotek Industries has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential downside of 14.99%. Given Kinetik’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kinetik is more favorable than Flotek Industries.

Summary

Kinetik beats Flotek Industries on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc. operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA). The CT segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets green specialty chemicals that enhance the profitability of hydrocarbon producers, as well as green specialty chemistries, and logistics and technology services. This segment primarily serves integrated oil and gas, oilfield services, independent oil and gas, national and state-owned oil, geothermal energy, solar energy, and alternative energy companies. The DA segment designs, develops, produces, sells, and supports equipment and services that create and provide valuable information on the composition and properties of energy customers' hydrocarbon fluids. It sells its products directly through a mix of in-house sales professionals, as well as contractual agency agreements. Flotek Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

