HC Wainwright Predicts Stronger Earnings for Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nuvation Bio in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.66). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvation Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million. Nuvation Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 813.07%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NUVB. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Nuvation Bio from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.57.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

NUVB opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 9.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.50. Nuvation Bio has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 73,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Nuvation Bio news, insider Gary Hattersley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

