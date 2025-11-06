HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI Stock Position Cut by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,514 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

NYSE HASI opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $34.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HASI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

