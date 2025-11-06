Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV) recently:

11/3/2025 – Grupo Supervielle was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/1/2025 – Grupo Supervielle was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/28/2025 – Grupo Supervielle was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.00.

10/22/2025 – Grupo Supervielle was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

10/8/2025 – Grupo Supervielle had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Grupo Supervielle had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/10/2025 – Grupo Supervielle was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

